The search of a man's home in La Pine on Wednesday prompted a call to the state bomb squad.
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office detectives were searching the home of Sunny Guy Penny Dunn, 29, in the 51300 block of Huntington Road in La Pine when they allegedly found an explosive device that had a "destructive and incendiary component," according to Penny Dunn's indictment. The Oregon State Police bomb squad and FBI bomb squad were called in and three neighboring apartments were evacuated for several hours as the device was removed and destroyed.
Detectives allegedly found evidence of methamphetamine sales and butane honey oil lab, as well as several thousand dollars of stolen satellite dish equipment.
Penny Dunn was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture of an explosive device, possession of an explosive device, unlawful manufacture of marijuana extract.
