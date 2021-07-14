A body recovered Wednesday near U.S. Highway 97 in Redmond is being investigated as a possible suicide.
"All indications at this point are that the person found deceased at the bridge in Redmond died by suicide," said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
At 7:16 a.m., Redmond Police officers responded to a canal bridge near the intersection of SW Veterans Way and Highway 97. The person would have been visible to members of the public, said Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Petersen.
The ongoing law enforcement investigation involves Redmond Police, the Oregon Medical Examiner and Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
Petersen said no further information will be released at this time.
