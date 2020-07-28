The body of a Kennewick, Washington, climber killed in a fall this weekend on Mount Jefferson will likely remain there for several more days, according to Jefferson County Search and Rescue.
David Freepons, 65, was climbing Saturday with a group of other experienced climbers when he fell to his death. A Life Flight air ambulance responded to a 911 call, but was not equipped to recover the body where it was located — in steep terrain at around 9,000 feet .
A mix of circumstances from bad weather to the unavailability of National Guard resources have so far made recovering Freepons’ body impossible, according to Sgt. David Pond, head of search and rescue for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Pond said search and rescue calls have increased as more people have gone outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
