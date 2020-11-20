Oregon State Police on Friday said the body of a Bend man missing since an Oct. 27 single-vehicle rollover crash on the Crater Lake Highway has been found in the Rogue River.
Authorities had put out a call for assistance locating Matthew Lang, 33, after discovering his badly damaged Ford Explorer near Milepost 37 between Prospect and Shady Cove.
There were no occupants in the vehicle, though police found his cell phone and some blood, his mother told a Medford television station.
OSP sent a release Friday stating a Jackson County sheriff's deputy had found Lang's body Tuesday in the river several hundred yards from the scene of the wreck.
