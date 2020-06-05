Authorities have yet to identify the badly decomposed body discovered last month in an unplugged refrigerator off Culver Highway, but all signs point to it being Byron Joseph Hilands, whose former girlfriend has been charged with murder.
The body was found on Hilands’ property at 2350 SW Bear Drive, and no one has seen Hilands since March, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche.
On Friday, his ex-girlfriend Charina Jeanette Owen, 36, was arraigned in Jefferson County Circuit Court on charges of murder, unlawful use of a firearm and abusing a corpse. Owen has had a tumultuous relationship with Hilands, who once told authorities she threatened to kill him “all of the time.”
Authorities are still waiting on DNA testing to confirm with certainty the body is Hilands. He would have turned 34 two days after the body in the refrigerator was found. Documents in the case have been sealed by a judge, but investigators are asking for help from anyone with information about Hilands.
“There’s a lot of things that can still be filled in,” LeRiche said. “Maybe there are people out there who have an idea what the relationship was like between Byron Hilands and Charina Owen. Or maybe someone spoke to Charina Owen about Byron Hilands or that property.”
On May 7, sheriff’s deputies retrieved a body from a refrigerator in an old potato cellar on a lot strewn with garbage and disused farm equipment.
The body was not identifiable, though the medical examiner was able to determine that homicide was the manner of death.
Owen was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder and taken to the Jefferson County jail. She has a long record of felony convictions in Oregon. Documents from those cases reveal the relationship between Owen and Hilands.
On Aug. 27, 2017, sheriff’s deputies were called to a physical altercation at 2350 SW Bear Drive. Hilands, then 31, was covered in blood with a wound on his forehead. He told police Owen had hit him with a rock, which broke his glasses. He said she was “on drugs and not acting like herself.”
Deputy Justin Silence noticed Hilands also had a fat lip and asked him what happened.
Hilands said Owen had sucker punched him the other day while they were talking.
The deputy asked Hilands the three “risk” questions deputies are trained to ask in domestic violence incidents. The first is, “Has she ever used a weapon against you or threatened to use a weapon against you?”
To this, Hilands responded: “She threatens to kill me all of the time. Sometimes she is joking, sometimes she is serious, and I’m on guard all the time around here.”
The deputy asked Hilands if Owen had ever threatened to kill him.
“Oh she will just go ahead and do it,” he replied.
To the third question, does she have access to a firearm, Hilands answered no.
Owen, who had a warrant for her arrest at the time, was taken to jail and the court would grant Hilands a restraining order against her. She later pleaded no contest to fourth-degree assault.
On Jan. 17, 2018, deputies were called to Culver High School for an “out-of-control” parent at a wrestling meet. The parent, Owen, was arrested for disorderly conduct, and police soon began investigating a report that Owen had broken into a home, stolen a handgun and used it to threaten Hilands and the homeowner.
A deputy drove to Hilands’ house and asked him about the incident, but Hilands was emphatic that “nothing happened” and “there was no gun,” wrote deputy Ronald Larson.
“Byron loves Charina, and I could tell he was just trying to cover for her,” Larson wrote.
Hilands eventually asked the deputy to leave his property.
“I told Byron I was not there to get him in trouble. I told Byron he was the victim. Byron got even madder at me and told me the sheriff’s office and the courts lied which is why Charina went to jail last time,” Larson wrote. “I reminded Byron Charina went to jail last time because she beat him up with a large rock.”
Owen would later plead guilty to first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
