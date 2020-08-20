A man’s body was spotted on the side of the road by a passing motorist Thursday morning 7 miles northwest of Madras.
A death investigation is underway. The man’s name was not released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening.
Around 6:44 a.m., a person pulled over on NW Danube Drive near U.S. Highway 26 to call 911 and report seeing a dead man next to the road.
“The investigation continues,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins. “We’re keeping our lips pretty sealed about identity and cause right at the moment.”
The body is currently with the Bel-Air Funeral Home, according to the sheriff's office . An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Friday.
The multiagency Central Oregon Major Incident Team is investigating.
People with information are asked to call Detective Tyler Anderson at 541-475-6520.
