A Culver woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse following the discovery of a man’s body in a refrigerator one month ago.
Charina Jeanette Owen, 36, was picked up by sheriff’s deputies on an arrest warrant around 3 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.
Adkins said the district attorney had not authorized him to release the victim’s name but confirmed the body is the same one discovered on a property on SW Bear Drive and SW Culver Highway. The body was found in a refrigerator on May 7.
The property has nearly nothing on it except an old potato cellar that is situated half above-ground and half below, Adkins said last month.
Deputies were originally called to "something suspicious," but Adkins did not elaborate.
Owen is currently an inmate of the Jefferson County jail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.
Adkins said information will be released in the future that will provide important context in the case. “I wish I could say more,” he said.
