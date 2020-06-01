A Black Lives Matter protest Sunday evening in Prineville brought out around 150 people, and about as many counterprotesters.
No one was arrested at the event in front of the historic Crook County Courthouse on NE Third Street, according to a release by Prineville Police.
The Black Lives Matter protesters gathered on the sidewalk outside the courthouse to protest police brutality in the wake of the death last week of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis. The counterprotesters stood across the street.
Several people were written traffic citations, and one person was cited for distracted driving after crashing nearby.
“Everyone in attendance can be proud of what occurred, and more importantly, what did not occur. … No assaults. No looting. No arson or reckless burning,” the release stated.
