Three people were arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in Prineville on Saturday.
The arrests took place after an altercation around 5:46 p.m at an event organized by the activist groups Central Oregon Diversity Project and the Central Oregon Peacekeepers at the corner of Third and Court streets in downtown Prineville, according to a statement by Prineville Police.
Michael Satcher, 42, of Sisters, Ronald Campbell, 57, of Prineville, and Jasmine Barnett, 40, of Bend, were cited for alleged disorderly conduct.
Satcher and Barnett are members of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, while Campbell is not associated with the group, a group representative told The Bulletin.
Satcher was further cited for allegedly interfering with a police officer, and Barnett was cited for alleged harassment. Satcher and Barnett were taken to Crook County jail and released on bail.
Campbell was cited and released due to medical concerns, according to police.
Central Oregon Peacekeepers has provided security for activists at recent social justice protests. The group said in a statement that Barnett and Satcher were the victims of an attack.
(1) comment
Notice Mr. Richter makes no mention that Mr. Satcher, arrested on multiple charges, is a founding member of the “Peacekeepers”, as is Richter.
And the “Peacekeepers” Intent in Prineville, in their own words from their FB page, was this.
“Central Oregon Peacekeepers is at Crook County Courthouse.
August 8 at 10:31 AM · Prineville, OR ·
No Justice, No Peace.Today! 4pm-6pm #blacklivesSTILLMatter”
https://www.bendbulletin.com/localstate/crimeandjustice/activist-groups-say-sheriff-new-police-chief-won-t-meet-with-them/article_dc4457ae-d1de-11ea-8792-c7f5abad7b44.html
A quick review of the “peacekeeper” FB site and the comments made on it affirm Mr. Richter / Mr. Satcher’s promotion and support of physical violence against people or groups they don’t like. Case in point this recent post advocating such violence against Mr. Riccardo Waites, founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly.
https://www.facebook.com/centraloregonpeacekeepers/
“Bo Fubar Hica I saw right through Slick Rick when he was in Prineville. Pushing t-shirts, memberships and other BS. He is and always has been in it for the money. A two faced lying sack who needs a bigtime *** whooping and sent packing back to where he came from. If he or any of his lackeys show up, they should be sent packing.”
And this from same FB thread –
“Alexis Marlea James Riccardo is chasing a paycheck. He will do and say whatever for money but will turn around and send snacks and aid to those “rioters” in PDX. When will he be cancelled?🙄🙄🙄🙄”
Richter and Company have also attacked Bend City councilwoman Barbara Campbell on their FB page; Sheriff Shane Nelson, Chiefs Dale Cummins (Prineville) and Michael Krantz (Bend); and are exploiting the Public Records laws at the City of Bend and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in their witch hunts against any and every one they take exception to.
This is a highly suspect “action faction” organization which has directly tied itself to the Central Oregon Democratic Socialists of America, which was also in Prineville seeking, specifically, the resignation / termination of Chief Dale Cummins.
Central Oregon Democratic Socialists of America
August 7 at 1:23 PM ·
Tomorrow! Please show up for justice! There are far more rural Oregonians allied with #BlackLivesMatter than bigots. We need to show our SOLIDARITY. If you can’t attend, please share this post with friends and family. #BlackLivesMatter #BlackVoicesMatter #RuralOregon #ShowUpForJustice
https://www.facebook.com/centralordsa/
With the “Peacekeepers”, Central Oregon Diversity Project, and Embrace Bend clearly aligned in numerous petition drives as shown here.
https://www.change.org/p/bend-city-council-demilitarize-and-democratize-the-bend-police-department
Physical intimidation…cyber bullying…taunting…hate language…and now physical violence in both word and deed. Enough is enough from Richter and his posse of race issue exploitation vigilantes.
