A bill proposed this week in the Oregon Legislature would allow mental health counselors to testify against their patients in instances of elder abuse or abuse of a developmentally disabled person.
Senate Bill 176 was inspired by a 2016 case prosecuted in Bend, that of Angela Christine Judd, who pleaded guilty to smothering her 92-year-old grandmother to death with a pillow.
The bill is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Justice.
The state’s elder abuse reporting law was mirrored after its child abuse reporting law, but the Judd case exposed an important difference in the language of the two.
Oregon’s child abuse reporting law expressly states that professional privilege, like doctor-patient or therapist-client, shouldn’t bar a professional from testifying against a client in cases of child abuse. But the elder abuse reporting law contains no such provision, as Judd’s attorneys argued in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The Legislature should have to address the discrepancy, they argued, and this session, lawmakers will have the chance.
At the time of her death, Nada Colleen Bodholdt was a resident of Stone Lodge retirement home who had recently entered hospice care. Judd, a registered nurse, had been her caregiver for several years.
When Bodholdt died New Year’s Eve 2015, her doctors didn’t suspect foul play given her declining health, and she was cremated without autopsy.
Several months later, Judd saw a social worker through her job’s employee wellness program and during the session, confessed to smothering Bodholdt. The social worker, Wendy Jones, went to police, believing she was required to under Oregon’s mandatory reporting law for elder abuse.
Judd was charged with murder, with Jones as perhaps the state’s biggest witness. Judd’s defense objected to Jones testifying at a pre-trial hearing, arguing their conversations were privileged, as they would be in other client-therapist relationships. Judge Beth Bagley disagreed and admitted the testimony as evidence.
Judd pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a plea deal calling for 75 months in prison. The deal included a provision allowing Judd to appeal Bagley’s ruling allowing Jones’ testimony. In 2019, the Oregon Court of Appeals sided with Judd and sent her case back to Deschutes County for retrial.
By April 2020, Judd had been in custody for 50 months. She pleaded guilty again, this time agreeing to a 60-month sentence.
Judd, now 50, is no longer listed as an inmate of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
