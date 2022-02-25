The 35-day 2022 legislative session will close without passage of Ezra’s Law, a sentencing bill named for a Madras boy critically and permanently injured by his mother’s boyfriend in 2017.
But key supporters of the bill say they’ll work in the interim to enter the 2023 long legislative session with a version that will pass.
“I am encouraged by the commitment of a bipartisan work group and look forward to what we can accomplish for Ezra and victims like him,” said Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles.
Bonham has tried three times before to win passage of the bill. A work group will draft a new preliminary version of House Bill 4108 between sessions of the Oregon Legislature, his office announced Friday.
“This work group will bring stakeholders together ... so we can find a broadly supported, bipartisan solution to introduce in the 2023 legislative session,” he wrote in a statement.
Ezra Jerome Thomas was 2 when his mother’s boyfriend, Josue Mendoza-Melo, attacked him while babysitting, leaving the boy unable to walk, talk or see.
Due in part to his limited criminal record, Mendoza-Melo received a 12-year sentence, which drew outrage from relatives and supporters of victims’ rights.
The proposed law would secure longer sentences for people who cause permanent physical injury to their victims. Past versions of the bill would have assigned automatic 25-year prison terms to offenders whom a judge determines has “permanently” injured their victims.
The bill received a short public hearing on Feb. 8, but did not come up for a committee vote before Thursday’s deadline for legislation. The bill will automatically expire with the end of the session, which has to adjourn before March 7.
The bill was supported by the Oregon District Attorney’s Association and opposed by the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.
Republicans countered that bills tough on crime, like Ezra’s Law, were unlikely to pass amid the calls in Salem for criminal justice reform.
This time, Jason Kropf, D-Bend, will assist by facilitating the interim work group, which will include prosecutors, defense attorneys, victims and their advocates.
A former prosecutor at the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office, Kropf has offered his conditional support of the bill.
“I am supportive of the bill concept,” Kropf told The Bulletin. “There’s just some language I’d like to see fine-tuned, and I’m committed to working with Rep. Bonham on this in the interim.”
First, Kropf must win reelection in November. Bonham, as well, has an election fight ahead; he’s running for a seat in the Oregon Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.