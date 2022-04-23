Firefighters might soon be staffing Bend's loneliest fire station.
Since its christening in 2019, Bend Fire & Rescue's Station No. 6 has housed only a handful of ambulance operators, and no fire engine. The station, located near the geographic center of Bend at the base of Pilot Butte, was built before funding was secured to fully staff it.
A year ago, Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said voters renewing a bond levy at a higher rate was probably the only way to put firefighters there, and the earliest that could happen was 2024. But city and fire officials say they are concerned about rising emergency calls and have come up with a $1.8 million temporary funding plan that would add 10 new Bend Fire positions, including nine firefighter-paramedics to staff Station No. 6 by winter at the earliest.
The city will provide $1.4 million. The remaining $400,000 will come from Deschutes County Rural Fire District No. 2, which operates in a partnership with Bend Fire & Rescue.
For years, Bend Fire & Rescue has touted increasing heart attack survivability and a stable average response time — two important metrics in emergency services. But emergency calls for service rebounded considerably following the first year of the pandemic, increasing 16% from 2020 to 2021.
Riley said last week the levy is still needed, but the agency and its partners do not want to watch response times and cardiac survivability start to slide due to inadequate staffing.
In January, Bend Fire representatives met with members of the rural fire district board in January for an all-day planning session to hash out the board's contribution. The board also agreed to work with the city.
On Wednesday, Riley, King and the city budget director brought the plan to the Bend City Council at a work session. No councilor raised significant concerns with the plan, which will be applied to the next supplemental budget, which the council will likely consider for adoption in June.
The substation has sat largely empty since its opening, with about half of the 10,000-square-foot area being leased as classroom space for the Bend Police Department, whose main station is located nearby.
