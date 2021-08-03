J Bar J Youth Services, operator of a girls boarding school in Bend, has been sued for $2.3 million for an alleged "hands-off" policy that caused staff members to watch as a girl was beaten by another student.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, further alleges the policy prevented the student from defending herself during an attack, which left her with a traumatic brain injury, damaged teeth and other injuries.
J Bar J operates a number of youth-oriented facilities in Central Oregon, including the Academy at Sisters, a 24-bed therapeutic girls boarding school on Silvis Road in Bend. The nonprofit organization has yet to respond to the claims in the suit.
The lawsuit was brought by a former academy student identified in the document by the pseudonym "Kay Roe," who was 16 and 17 when she lived at the school in 2018-2019. Another student, identified as Student X, lived at the academy at the same time.
Bend attorney Tim Williams is representing the plaintiff.
According to the lawsuit, Student X had a history of violence, including arrests, and represented a disruptive presence at the school. She reportedly bragged about her violent past and threatened other students on numerous occasions. She slammed doors, screamed in the faces of students and staff, punched and kicked the furniture and walls and stole from other students repeatedly, the lawsuit states.
"Student X made it clear to ... students and staff that she hated (the) program, hated its students and staff, and that she would do whatever it took to get kicked out of the program, as that was her ultimate goal," the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says Student X's behaviors grew worse throughout her enrollment at the school, including allegedly engaging in self-harm in front of other students, cutting her wrists until they bled. School employees would reportedly stand by during these incidents and not intervene due to the school's "hands-off" policy, the lawsuit alleges.
The policy reportedly kept staff from intervening when students were violent with each other, and also prevented students from defending themselves when attacked.
Student X's behavior allegedly culminated in a Jan. 27, 2019, incident involving "Kay Roe." That evening, Roe asked staff about her missing belongings. A staff member took Roe and another student to Student X's room to look for the missing items. After finding some of the items among Student X's possessions, Student X ran into the room screaming demanding the three leave her room. They stood still and did not react as Student X confronted them, the lawsuit states.
"Student X then ran at Kay Roe and repeatedly punched Kay Roe in the face, then proceeded to grab Kay Roe by the hair and repeatedly smash her head and face into the frame of the bunk bed that was nearby," the lawsuit states.
Student X broke off her attack after the other student intervened. The assault lasted approximately 15 seconds with the staff member in the room the entire time, the lawsuit states.
The suit states Roe lost consciousness during the attack and her teeth were also injured. Roe, and later her father, asked staff repeatedly to take her to a doctor but staff refused, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges J Bar J was negligent in admitting a student with a propensity for violence into the academy and failing to segregate her from other students. The suit also says the school was wrong to institute a policy where staff and students were not allowed to defend themselves or others.
J Bar J CEO Stephanie Alvstad declined to comment citing a policy against discussing pending litigation.
