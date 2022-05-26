The child-abuse trial of Bend woman Trishelle Jane Linschied concluded Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Her fate now rests with a jury.
Linschied, 28, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment after a 14-month girl in her care in 2018 was discovered to have suffered a significant brain injury. Linschied has said Jackson Rose Sykes hurt herself in a 2-foot fall off a bed. The state has offered medical experts who've testified the girl's injury could not have occurred the way Linschied described and is more likely the result of abusive head trauma.
Jurors in her case are now left to choose between two extremes. Either Linschied is the tolerant and even-tempered caregiver described by friends and relatives, or she is, as the prosecution alleges, a liar capable of indulging a sick urge to hurt defenseless children.
"If you have any reasonable doubt, you have to acquit," defense attorney Todd Grover said near the end of his closing argument. "It's always been that way in this country."
On the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2018, paramedics were called to a west Bend apartment to a report of a girl who'd fallen and was acting strange. The child was screaming though unresponsive. Her body was rigid, and her eyes had rolled back in her head.
At the time, Linschied lived in the two-bedroom apartment with a roommate. During the day, while her roommate was at work, Linschied watched Jackson, another 1-year-old girl, as well as her roommate's 2-year-old son.
A person in Oregon is permitted to care for three children at one time without a commercial child care license.
A trained Montessori educator, Linschied called working in child care her dream. But, she testified, Jackson had proven to be tough a case in the first two months she watched the girl. She often cried "inconsolably" and her behavior was often puzzling to Linschied. For instance, Linschied said, Jackson seemed to be uninterested in other children, and when she wasn't crying, she often stared vacantly at the ceiling. Linschied testified she wondered if the girl was being abused or neglected at home. And at the time of Jackson's injury, she was considering telling Jackson's parents their daughter was "not a good fit" with her, she testified.
Back on Halloween 2018, Jackson was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend and soon transferred by helicopter to a children's hospital in Portland. Doctors determined she'd suffered a significant brain injury, a "subdural hemorrhage with a midline shift" and "retinal hemorrhaging," phrases jurors heard numerous times throughout the two-week trial.
As the only adult in the apartment at the time, Linschied was questioned by police persistently throughout the evening.
About an hour into his interview of Linschied, Bend Police Detective Russell Skelton was alerted by a detective who'd been searching Linschied's phone to several shocking Google searches, including:
"why do i want to hurt defenseless people?"
"wanting to hurt random babies for no reason"
"do 1-year-old remember being abused?"
Skelton testified the discovery of the searches "changed everything."
Skelton reentered the interview room and questioned Linschied about the searches. She gave several answers characterized as rambling by the prosecution.
"It was just, you know, times that I was angry, and I'd just be like, I just want to hit a baby, you know. Babies, they're little. They're not going to hit you back," she told Skelton in audio played in court.
In addition to the internet searches, the state has focused heavily on medical testimony and the timeline of events.
The search, "do 1-year-old remember being abused?" occurred on a day, Oct. 16, 2018, that text messages shows was a "bad day" with Jackson for Linschied, prosecutor Stacy Neil told jurors.
"Why is she worried about that? Is she worried about Jackson remembering something?" Neil asked.
The defense has offered explanations for the searches. Linschied testified that in addition to being a dedicated diarist and writer, she's a relentless internet researcher of all topics that pop into her head.
"I would just let my mind go where it would and see what would come up," she testified.
Around the time she searched, "what makes me want to hit people?" she said she was heavily into the police procedural TV show "Criminal Minds," in which a team of FBI investigators analyze the psychology of twisted criminals.
Her attorney asked his client about the search, to which she responded, "I was interested in psychology and getting into the minds of other people and why they would do something that."
Grover asked why she phrased her search in the first-person.
"I was watching 'Criminal Minds,' trying to get into heads of other people. I also thought there would be better results with that wording."
Grover responded: "To be clear, when you search, "why do I want to hurt defenseless people?" it’s not because you want to hurt defenseless people, correct?"
"Correct," she said.
Prosecutor Stacy Neil called Linschied's explanations "ridiculous."
"This is a window," said Neil. "She's researching herself here."
Neil concluded her rebuttal argument by posting on the courtroom multimedia screen a photo of a smiling Jackson Sykes days before her injury.
In his closing, Grover raised doubts with the medical evidence, suggesting there were multiple other explanations for Jackson's injuries. He asked jurors to cut his client some slack with her four-hour police interview, which he said stretched long into the night of a very stressful day.
"I'd offer she was pretty darn consistent in all those interviews and her testimony today," he said.
He asked, if Linschied abused the girl, where were the marks on Jackson's body? And he asked why it happened when it did: a day that Linschied called a "good day," in a text to her roommate, about a half-hour before the girl's mother arrived to pick up her child.
"Here's how we know she didn't do it, common sense," Grover said. "There was no reason. Miss Linschied told you it was a good day. They were getting ready to go trick-or-treating ... There was nothing to show that she was about to snap and do something horrible. Why would it happen on a good day? Why wouldn't it happen on a bad day?"
"Nobody in their right mind would do this."
The jury is expected to meet Friday morning to resume deliberation.
