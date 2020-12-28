A Bend woman is clinging to life in the hospital and her family wants answers from the man police say put her there.
Around 8:45 a.m., Christmas Day, Daphne Banks, 43, was brought by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with a serious head injury.
Bend man Randall Richard Kilby, 35, had told paramedics Banks had fallen accidentally and hit her head. Doctors called police and reported Banks’ injuries were suspicious. Kilby was arrested later that day on suspicion of second-degree assault after police determined Banks’ injuries were inconsistent with what Kilby described.
Rio Killian was at her fiance’s house on Christmas morning when she got the call saying her mother was in the hospital. Rather than opening presents with family, Killian had to scramble to find child care for her three children and wait anxiously for word from the surgeon.
“It was a really, really bad day,” she said. “This has just been really hard on our whole family.”
Doctors removed a large piece of skull to relieve swelling in Banks’ head and installed a probe to measure pressure, Killian said.
The family is raising money through GoFundMe to pay for Banks’ care.
“We’re going to need as much help as possible. I don’t think my mom has insurance right now,” Killian said. “If she passes away, we don’t have the money for that. If she makes it through, they said she’ll need assistance for the rest of her life. We don’t have the money for that.”
Banks has lived in Bend since she was a teenager. She has three children and three grandchildren.
“My mom is a really good person,” Killian said. “She would do anything for anybody and she doesn’t deserve this.”
Though Kilby was arrested on suspicion of assault, Killian said her family would like to see Kilby charged with attempted murder.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said no charging decision has been made yet.
“This is an active investigation,” he said. “We are gathering and reviewing records and working with detectives.”
Though Kilby has yet to be charged in the incident, he has two open criminal cases in Deschutes County from arrests in 2019 for allegedly fleeing police in a vehicle and damaging numerous vehicles, and in October for an alleged injury hit-and-run.
Killian said she and her two siblings don’t know how well Kilby knew their mother.
“None of us believe that it was a fall,” Killian said.
