A Bend woman received probation and community service for stealing $23,000 from a nonprofit local women's chorus while acting as treasurer from 2014 to 2020.
Nancy Lee Phillips, 67, was further ordered to repay all of the money she stole from Bella Acappella Harmony.
The group's leadership is "certain" Phillips stole more than she admitted to, according to joint statement read at Phillips' sentencing hearing Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
"This was a very deep personal betrayal in a very small circle of friends. For six years, Ms. Phillips sat in our monthly leadership meetings as we struggled to find ways to pay for chorus needs, to help members pay to attend conferences and, in some cases, even pay their dues. All the while, she was stealing from our accounts to pay her own way."
In June 2020, a new treasurer took over for Phillips and soon started noticing discrepancies. Team coordinator Donna Pensinger conducted her own internal audit, which revealed Phillips had stolen more than $23,000 from the group, according deputy district attorney Matthew Nelson, who prosecuted the case for the state.
On Sept. 9, 2020, the group reported the theft to police.
Phillips was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree theft and five of second-degree theft. She reportedly admitted to police to taking the money to pay her own bills.
On May 11, Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft.
Phillips is a 23-year Bend resident. She had one prior conviction, also for second-degree theft, in 1983.
"I am deeply sorry," she said Monday. "I do realize that my actions were incorrect and wrong. I think the bigger case here is that I breached a trust with people that depended on me, and for that I am very, very sorry."
In plea negotiations, chorus members were more concerned about restitution and ensuring Phillips does not reoffend than they were about sending Phillips to jail, the group's private lawyer, Kelly Monaghan told the court.
Judge Randy Miller assigned Phillips two years probation and 100 hours community service. He ordered her to not work in a financial role for any nonprofit organization.
As of Monday, Phillips had repaid $20,300 of the amount she stole.
