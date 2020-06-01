The Bend mother who shot and killed her severely disabled son pleaded guilty except for insanity Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Tashina Aleine Jordan will now head to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem where she will remain under the authority of the Psychiatric Security Review Board for at least 20 years.
Jordan was joined in court by nearly a dozen relatives and supporters.
At the start of the hearing, a forensic psychologist testified that he had made a determination Jordan was affected with an extreme emotional disturbance on Aug. 20, 2018, when she shot her son in the forehead with a handgun.
At the time, Jordan was living with her mother as well as her 7-year-old son, Mason. On the evening of Aug. 20, 2018, Jordan’s mother returned home from work to find Mason dead and Jordan near death on the bathroom floor.
According to Bend Police, Jordan shot Mason and turned the gun on herself, but it failed to fire. She swallowed more than 200 pills in an attempt to kill herself, but survived after a week recovering at St. Charles Bend.
