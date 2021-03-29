Bend man Randall Richard Kilby was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder after a grand jury returned an enhanced indictment related to a double homicide in Bend.
Kilby, 35, is suspected of killing Jeffrey Allen Taylor and Benjamin Harlin Taylor on March 20, and Daphne Dawn Banks, who died Jan. 10.
The three deaths are covered in two indictments. One concerns the deaths of Jeff Taylor and Benny Taylor, who were brothers-in-law and roommates. Kilby is accused of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. In the other indictment, Kilby is accused of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Banks.
In Oregon, a conviction for first-degree murder carries a possible "true" life prison sentence, while second-degree murder does not.
To earn a conviction for first-degree murder in this case, prosecutors will have to prove Kilby killed Jeff Taylor and Benny Taylor as part of the same "criminal episode."
Kilby was arrested March 21 while walking in Romaine Village in southwest Bend. He's suspected of killing Jeff Taylor, 66, and Benny Taylor, 69, the day earlier, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office. At least one of the men bore wounds from a hatchet, District Attorney John Hummel said.
Three months earlier, Kilby was arrested for assault but not charged following an alleged attack on Banks on Christmas Day. Banks, 43, was admitted to St. Charles Bend with severe head injuries and eventually placed on life support before her death.
After he was arrested for the deaths of Jeff Taylor and Benny Taylor, Kilby allegedly provided police enough evidence to arrest him for Banks' death, as well.
On Monday, Kilby appeared by video from the Deschutes County jail wearing a protective smock, a sturdy garment meant to prevent self-harm. Deschutes County Circuit Judge Beth Bagley assigned him an April court date to enter a plea and ordered him held without bail.
