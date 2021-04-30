The Bend Police Department will host an online public forum to discuss the issue of body cameras Thursday evening.
The Zoom webinar will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/bbcamerazoom.
The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.
The Bend City Council recently approved a $1 million expenditure to equip all officers with body-worn cameras. At the forum, members of the Bend Police command staff will field questions about the new technology and how it will affect operations, according to Bend Lt. Juli McConkey.
A Spanish-speaking department employee will interpret on a separate channel.
