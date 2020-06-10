Bend Police investigators are seeking information about a vehicle that was alleged to have driven into a crowd of marchers at Saturday’s Bend Walk for Justice.
Redmond resident Karen Spears Zacharias said the driver of a green lifted Jeep drove into marchers near the Old Mill District after waiting several minutes for an opening in the crowd. She said the man was angry at protesters and shouting, “You are ridiculous. Get out of my way.”
Zacharias said he struck her in the arm with his vehicle, causing her to upset the three-wheel stroller she was pushing with her 5-year-old grandson inside.
Zacharias, a former journalist, wrote about the alleged incident on her blog.
As she and her daughter marched with her daughter’s two children, the driver of the Jeep inched forward. As Zacharias passed in front of the Jeep, he stepped on the gas, she said.
“Not hard, but just enough to try and hurt somebody,” she wrote. “He struck me, the front bar on the Jeep knocking my right forearm. The stroller ... began to tip out to the main road. People screamed.”
Several people called 911, she said. The driver, who stopped several blocks away, was interviewed by police and allowed to leave.
Bend Police issued a news release Wednesday afternoon asking for anyone with information to call the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911 and refer to Bend Police case number 2020-00086449.
