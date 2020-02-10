Bend Police officers want help locating Bryan Dale Lindley, who they believe intentionally burned down the trailer he owns with his estranged ex-wife Sunday.
Lindley, 59, was seen leaving the Crown Villa RV Park at 60801 Brosterhous Road around 5:10 p.m. Sunday after police say he set fire to his 1987 Bounder motorhome, according to Bend Police spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded to find the trailer in flames. He allegedly left in his 1999 silver Nissan Pathfinder.
People with knowledge of Lindley's whereabouts should call nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.
