A Redmond man is in jail on suspicion of strangling his mother and seriously injuring her.
On Thursday morning, Ryan Michael Shinn, 40, allegedly stole a vehicle near his home in Redmond and drove to his mother's house in the 19000 block of Aspen Meadow Drive in Bend, according to a statement by Bend Police Sgt. Eric Hagen.
There was a dispute, and his mother, Kelly Shinn, 61, called police around 9:45 a.m., Hagen said. Ryan Shinn was arrested peacefully and his mother was taken to St. Charles Bend for her injuries. During the episode, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly placed in "immediate danger," Hagen said.
Police searched Ryan Shinn's Redmond home. He was taken to Deschutes County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, coercion and interfering with making a police report.
