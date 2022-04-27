A Bend Police officer credited as a whistleblower in an ongoing police brutality case has been placed on paid leave in a disciplinary matter.
Officer Peter Enna, who has been the subject of an unspecified internal investigation since Nov. 10, recently submitted paperwork to resign effective May 19, according to a Bend Police Department spokesperson.
Late last year, Enna, 42, and a fellow officer won praise for reporting that officer Kevin Uballez had allegedly slammed an intoxicated man's head into the ground during an arrest in June.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel called the actions of Enna and officer Martin Tabaco the "embodiment of what it means to be a law enforcement officer."
Enna figured to be a key witness in Uballez's upcoming trial for assault and harassment.
Reached this week, Hummel said Enna's disciplinary investigation will not affect the Uballez case because another officer, Tabaco, also witnessed the alleged misconduct.
Tabaco remains with Bend Police and is not on leave.
Uballez's attorney, Steven L. Myers, said he will re-file motions to receive discovery documents from the district attorney's office as soon as they become available.
"We demand any and all written reports that pertain to officer Enna that involve potential dishonesty," Myers told The Bulletin.
Around 1:30 a.m., June 6, Bend Police officers were called to a report of an intoxicated man running down NW Skyliners Road near Sunset View Park.
The man was Caleb Hamlin, a construction worker living temporarily in Bend.
Uballez was the first officer on the scene.
According to prosecutors, Uballez ordered Hamlin to kneel and as he attempted to take Hamlin into custody, “grabbed him from the back and slammed his upper body forward," resulting in Hamlin’s face violently striking the pavement.
Hamlin was admitted to St. Charles Bend with head and face injuries, according to a tort-claim notice filed with the city of Bend.
Enna and Tabaco reported Uballez's alleged actions to supervisors. The case was investigated by Oregon State Police. Hummel announced his charging decision in October, and Uballez was placed on paid leave.
Hummel praised Enna and Tabaco for pushing back against the so-called "blue wall of silence," an informal code of silence that keeps police officers from reporting the misconduct of fellow officers.
"(Enna and Tabaco) understand their job is to enforce the law and keep us safe," Hummel said at the time. "I appreciate how difficult it must be to report a colleague for their misdeeds. These officers put service to our community ahead of protection of a colleague; I’m proud of them.”
Uballez is charged in Deschutes County Circuit Court with the misdemeanors of harassment and fourth-degree assault. He pleaded not guilty and a four-day trial is scheduled for September.
Enna joined the department in January 2016. He worked for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office from 2014 to 2016.
The investigation spurred by Enna and Tabaco's report also led to the discovery that, prior to his contact with police, Hamlin was accosted by three local youths, who assaulted him and urinated on him.
The youths were prosecuted in the juvenile justice system, Hummel has said.
Hamlin has said he will sue the city and police department. As of Wednesday, no lawsuit had been filed in state or federal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.