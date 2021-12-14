Kevin S. Uballez (copy)

In this Nov. 9 file photo, Kevin S. Uballez, left, and his attorney, Steven L. Myers, appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

 Garrett Andrews/Bulletin file photo

A Bend Police officer charged with assaulting a man while on duty has moved to Portland, though he remains an employee of the city of Bend.

Kevin S. Uballez, 38, appeared by video Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where he entered pleas of not guilty and was given future court dates in 2022.

Uballez, who previously appeared in person for arraignment, now has an address in southwest Portland, near Gabriel Park, listed with the court.

The Bend Police Department does not regulate the addresses employees use while on leaves of absence, according to spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey.

Uballez has been on paid leave since October, when Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced he was charging him. Uballez is the second police officer Hummel has charged for on-duty conduct.

Uballez is charged with harassment and fourth-degree assault, both misdemeanors. The judge scheduled a four-day, six-person jury trial in September.

A call and email to Uballez's attorney, Steven L. Myers, were not returned.

Hummel said that in June, while attempting to take  Caleb Hamlin into custody, Uballez slammed him into the ground.

Hamlin, 42, of Colville, has filed a notice of intent to sue the city of Bend.

Before police contacted Hamlin, he was beaten by local high school students who filmed their attack, Hummel said Tuesday.

Uballez's alleged actions were reported to supervisors by two of his fellow officers.

Uballez has previously lived in Missouri, according to public records. He was hired by Bend Police in 2014.

Committing a felony or misdemeanor is grounds for disciplinary action that could include termination, according to the online Bend Police employee handbook.

All criminal charges against employees result in an internal affairs investigation that operates on different standards than criminal cases, according to McConkey, and employment actions are based on internal affairs cases, not criminal ones.

Convictions for felonies and some misdemeanors, like improper use of force, could also lead to loss of an officer's state law enforcement license, which would end the officer's police career in Oregon.

"Every set of facts that lead to a criminal case is different and must be evaluated based on those facts," McConkey wrote to The Bulletin.

Reporter: 541-383-0325, gandrews@bendbulletin.com

