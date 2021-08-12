The Bend Police Department is standing behind its man, Cpl. Josh Spano, who became the subject of an online furor over his use of a keychain bearing the phrase “MOLON LABE” and photos on social media purporting to show associations with extremist groups.
In investigation documents released Thursday to The Bulletin, Chief Mike Krantz recommends no discipline for Spano, a 6-year veteran of the department. The documents show the chief’s assessment is echoed by Spano’s supervisors in the patrol bureau, as well as the lieutenant who conducted the internal investigation.
“There is no information in Corporal Spano’s personnel file or any information discovered during this investigation in which a reasonable person could conclude Corporal Spano conducts himself at work in any manner other than commendable,” Krantz wrote.
Ten separate allegations made by members of the public in early May were determined to be either “unfounded” or “not sustained,” according to the chief’s findings report.
Capt. Nick Parker, head of the patrol bureau, went a step further in a letter to Krantz, declaring Spano “exonerated” of the keychain-related allegation.
Krantz did, however, write that while conducting the investigation, he encountered departmental policies in need of revision, including those relating to uniforms, outside employment and social media.
Though its roots are in ancient Greek history, the term “MOLON LABE” has been used more recently as a defiant battle cry by groups including Second-Amendment supporters and U.S. military Special Forces, according to the investigative report written by Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey.
McConkey’s investigation included consultation with local military recruiters who confirmed the patches visible in Spano’s vehicle in social media posts were consistent with those often exchanged and collected by military members, her report states.
McConkey interviewed Spano on June 2. They were joined by his attorney, Angela Lee, and the head of city human resources, and the Bend Police Association.
Spano said in the interview he’d used the keychain while on-duty for at least 11 years, in Bend and at his previous job with the Medford Police Department, where he worked from 2008 to 2015. He said he wears it to honor his oaths to the military and law enforcement and denied that it represents any antigovernmental sentiment.
The internal investigation caused Spano to learn the phrase has been “hijacked” by extremists like the Three Percenters and white supremacists, McConkey wrote.
As a result of the investigation, Spano no longer uses the keychain, according to the report.
Parker writes that although Spano did not receive formal approval to display his keychain, his supervisors were aware of its existence and did not discourage him from wearing it while on duty. Parker acknowledges that had he known more about the term “MOLON LABE,” he might have acted differently.
“Unfortunately, I did not take more care in this situation while researching what the phrase signified and appropriately apply the uniform policy,” Parker wrote. “Had I done that then this situation could have potentially been avoided.”
McConkey also found no evidence to substantiate claims Spano violated policies with a private business he’s established in Oregon, Sage Steppe Outdoors, with a listed address of the Bend Police station.
In his findings report, Krantz ordered that Spano receive a debriefing on the department’s rules for maintaining outside employment. He further wrote the department should develop rules for use of the police headquarters address for personal businesses.
McConkey further found no evidence to support a complaint Spano violated policy by using a notebook reading, “People to Kill” on the front, seen on his personal Instagram page.
The notebook was sold containing blank pages and determined to be satirical. Inside the notebook, Spano had written notes for an upcoming class he was to teach, according to McConkey.
The claims against Spano were submitted by members of the activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has accused Krantz of harboring an “obsession” with the Peacekeepers, by singling out the group’s members for arrests and enhanced surveillance because they’re critical of police.
On May 1, Spano responded to a trespassing call at the Les Schwab Tire Center on Franklin Avenue in Bend. During the call, Peacekeeper Mike Satcher was cited for trespassing, according to the investigative report. He did not “accept” the citation when Spano placed it in his lap.
As Satcher left the area, he made a comment about Spano’s keychain, the report states.
Satcher was never charged with the offense by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.
The Peacekeepers posted a photo on Facebook showing Spano in uniform during the incident at Les Schwab.
On May 3, the complaints were filed with Bend Police. They included the photo of Spano as well as others pulled from his social media pages suggesting he supported extremist groups or ideologies. They included photos of patches on the dashboard of his private vehicle and the “People to Kill” notebook.
A call to the Peacekeepers was not returned Thursday.
After the posts, Peacekeepers submitted complaints to Hummel. Spano responded in a letter to Hummel defending himself and highlighting past actions that he says demonstrates his fairness as an officer, such as when he arrested a fellow military veteran for an alleged race-based assault at the Red Robin in Bend.
“All I would ask is just like those of us that perform the duties of Police Officers, be a finder of fact, don’t be influenced due to social pressure, and represent the community you serve with pride and not prejudice,” Spano wrote to Hummel.
Spano did not return a call and an email seeking comment.
Spano was given a contingent job offer by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office though he is still going through the hiring process, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes confirmed Thursday.
If given a formal offer, Spano would start Sept. 1, Janes said.
