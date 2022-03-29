A Sisters man is accused of grabbing a police drone out of the air and smashing it on the ground during a January standoff outside his home.
Jonathan William Hicks, 40, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Deschutes County Circuit Court on six criminal counts including first-degree criminal mischief for allegedly destroying a $6,000 Autel 640-T unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Bend Police Department.
Hicks injured his hand in the Jan. 16 incident, during which police say Hicks threatened his family and refused to surrender to police before attempting to run away.
Around 9 p.m. that night, police responded to Hicks' home on Fryrear Road after his 18-year-old son called 911 to report his parents were physically fighting and his father was intoxicated. The son said there were multiple firearms in the house and his dad was attempting to load one.
As police were staging near the home, they heard a gunshot from near the home. Deputies retreated to their vehicles then moved along a fence using its large wooden logs as cover, according to an incident report by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jerad Bearson.
Deputies saw movement near the front of the house next to a Ford pickup. Bearson pointed his rifle in that direction, activated his weapon light and yelled at the man, according to court records.
It turned out to be Hicks' son. Deputies moved closer and placed him in handcuffs.
The son told deputies he'd fired a shot into the air to warn his father he was serious. According to court records, Hicks had been saying he was going to shoot police, or they were going to have to shoot him. The son told deputies his father had been attempting to load a shotgun in the house, but was too drunk to get the cartridges into the loading port. While this was happening, the son grabbed Hicks' 45 mm handgun he'd set down.
He ordered his father to his knees in the living room, but instead, Hicks went into the bathroom where his wife was and closed the door, causing the son to fear his mother would be harmed.
Hicks eventually opened the bathroom door, let his wife out and advanced on his son near the front door, according to court records.
This is when the son fired the warning shot, according to court records. Hicks retreated inside the house, according to police.
Members of the sheriff's tactical team ordered Hicks to come out and surrender. He allegedly refused, according to court records.
"Jonathan ... fled on foot, grabbed the Bend PD drone out of the air then smashed it on the ground before resisting arrest," Bearson wrote.
Hicks was treated on-scene for an injury he received grabbing the drone. Police said he appeared "highly" intoxicated.
Hicks told officers he wanted to press charges against his son for threatening him with a firearm, Bearson wrote.
Asked about the broken doors and windows, he reportedly told Bearson, "It is what it is," and "It's not my job to fill you in on that."
Asked why he ran from officers, Hicks told police he saw the drone and was concerned it was his drone.
"He told me when the drone got close to him, he grabbed it and threw it on the ground," Bearson wrote. Hicks said he fled because he did not believe the police were the "actual police."
Hicks was taken to jail that night but wasn't charged in the incident until earlier this month. In addition to the felony of first-degree criminal mischief, he's charged with menacing, resisting arrest, interfering with police, third-degree escape and harassment.
On Tuesday, his attorney, John Gilroy, told the judge Hicks had been living at home with his family since the incident and has been attending counseling.
Hicks is a real estate broker with Cascade Sotheby's International Realty.
He's scheduled to enter a plea May 3.
