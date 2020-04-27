Officers with Deschutes County's two largest law enforcement agencies used force in less than 2% of arrests last year.
In 2019, Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office used force while making arrests 76 and 79 times, respectively.
Use of force data for 2019 is strikingly similar for both agencies. Bend Police recently released its latest annual use of force report. The sheriff's office numbers were a response to a records request from The Bulletin, but exclude the agency’s corrections division, which operates the Deschutes County jail.
In 2019, Bend Police made 4,250 arrests, meaning it used force 1.7% of the time.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office made 4,145 arrests in 2019, meaning it used force 1.9% of the time.
A “force response” is defined as an incident when the officer used a degree of force “beyond physical control." Using a taser or physically taking a subject to the ground are counted as instances of force.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter said the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri was a catalyst for many agencies to look closer at how they’re viewed by the communities they serve. Brown, an 18-year-old black man, was shot by white officer Darren Wilson, which ignited protests about police tactics around the country.
Six years ago, Bend Police purchased software to better track use of force and other metrics of officer performance, such as car crashes and disciplinary write-ups. The Administrative Management Investigations program warns supervisors when officers are performing poorly.
“Culturally, it’s important that there’s not an overuse of force,” Porter said. “We learned after Ferguson there are certain things that we really need to track, and that’s the community’s level of trust in us, which is directly affected by the amount of force we use, and the amount of engagement we put out pre-incident.”
In 69.7% of the use-of-force incidents for Bend Police officers, the subject was a white male. In 18.4% of incidents, the subject was a white female. In 6.5% of cases, the person was a Hispanic male. In 2.6% of incidents, the subject was a black man. Bend's population is nearly 93% white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while Asians make up 2% of the population and black people, 0.65%.
For the sheriff's office in 2019, the subject in a force response was a white male 77% of the time. It was a white female 11% of the time. One black man, two black women, one hispanic man and one Native American man were also subjects of force arrests.
In 52% of Bend Police’s use-of-force arrests, the subject was intoxicated or “AMI,” or police code for “allegedly mentally ill.”
Officers have also seen a significant rise in mental health calls in Deschutes County. The number rose 44% from 2015 to 2017. Last year’s number of calls involving allegedly mentally ill or suicidal subjects — 1,987 — was up 12.6% over 2018.
Another type of call with high likelihood of use of force is the 911 emergency call, and last year, Bend Police saw an increase of 5.5% in this category.
The FBI launched a nationwide law enforcement use of force data collection program in 2019, but has not yet released nationwide data as part of that program.
