The region’s two largest police agencies have settled on vendors for body-worn cameras, which could be in use countywide by the start of summer.
The Bend Police Department has selected body cam manufacturer Axon Enterprises, which has offered the city a $1.03 million purchasing agreement for body cameras, associated hardware and software, training and five years of cloud storage space.
A Bend Police captain and the department’s business manager will present a budget request to approve the purchase at Wednesday night’s Bend City Council meeting. If approved, all Bend Police officers could be wearing Body 3 cameras by early summer, depending on Axon’s availability, according to Bend Lt. Juli McConkey.
In February, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced it would use Safe Fleet-Coban camera systems. The county is contracted to spend $818,000 on its project, which includes in-car cameras as well as body cams, through 2023.
A sheriff’s spokesman said the office expects Focus X1 cameras to be issued to all patrol deputies by May 3. The office will outfit patrol cars with Focus H1 camera systems in phases.
The Bend Police Department is not adding in-car cameras this round, though McConkey said the department hopes to in the future.
Both Bend Police and the sheriff's office fast-tracked plans to add them after nationwide calls for police accountability following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.
McConkey said the technology has been consistently popular in community surveys.
Axon was formerly known by the name Taser, the line of electroshock weapons developed by the company in the early 1990s.
The sheriff’s office reviewed one other vendor: WatchGuard by Motorola. The trial period revealed several problems with the Motorola product, wrote sheriff's Capt. Paul Garrison in a memo to the Deschutes County Commission. He said the difference in customer service between the two was "as stark as black and white."
Garrison wrote Motorola offered a "closed" equipment system, whereby all repairs and upgrades must be done through Motorola. Safe Fleet-Coban, in contrast, was said to offer an open system that allows sheriff's office staff to troubleshoot local problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.