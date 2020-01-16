A day after he surprised many in City Hall with a retirement announcement, Bend Police Chief Jim Porter elaborated on his decision, which he said was not sudden.

“Quite frankly, I’d like to enjoy my retirement. You know, I’ve been doing this since I was 18,” the 61-year-old Porter said Thursday. “The department is in really good hands right now.”

Capt. Paul Kansky will serve as deputy chief until Porter’s permanent replacement is selected.

The city will hold an open hiring process that will involve community stakeholders and Bend Police officers, union and command staff, according to city spokeswoman Anne Aurand.

Porter said he’d like to teach and continue spreading the “Bend culture” at law enforcement events around the country. He so enjoyed recently teaching Introduction to Law Enforcement at Central Oregon Community College, that his next move could involve a return to the classroom, Porter said.

“It so built my resilience and made me feel so good about what I was doing,” he said. “My passion now is teaching, instructing and mentoring. It used to be SWAT, narcotics and arresting bad guys. It kind of shifts as you get older.”

Porter joined Bend Police in 1991 after stints with the Brookings Police Department and Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Porter made his announcement to the seven-member Bend City Council near the end of his quarterly update at Wednesday’s regular council meeting. He felt it was “appropriate” to do so as he was briefing the council on the department’s year ahead, he said.

One person is heard on a video recording of the meeting gasping at the news.

“I’ve promoted eight of our lieutenants, three of our captains and our deputy chief,” Porter told the council. “And they’ve all been promoted on our culture of service and compassion. It’s in our DNA now. Nobody can come in and change that.”

Bend Mayor Sally Russell said the city is lucky Porter chose to serve his last post in Bend.

“I believe the community of Bend has been incredibly fortunate to have had Chief Porter at this incredibly formative time,” she said. “The Bend Police Department has become a model throughout the U.S. with a really innovative culture. Thank you, Chief Porter.”

Porter took over as chief in 2014 after his predecessor, Jeff Sale, was fired by the city manager. At the time, officer morale was low, as was the community’s trust in Bend Police.

Porter cited a 2014 Portland State University community survey finding 54% of respondents trusted BPD officers “to do the right thing.” PSU researchers conducted the same survey again last year and found the number had risen to 86%.

He attributes the rise in community trust to a shift in hiring priorities — away from job candidates focused on crime-fighting and toward those with high emotional intelligence and empathy.

The change in morale is in part due to the department’s wellness program under Porter. It now includes one-on-one counseling, a spousal support group, yoga and meditation.

“When you look at what we’ve been able to do in five, six years, it’s amazing,” he said. “It became clear to me that if we took care of our officers and our non-sworn staff first, and give them what they needed, that they would in turn take care of our population.”

Porter credited his command staff with enacting department goals, and his boss, City Manager Eric King, with allowing him to innovate. King had praise for Porter.

“Chief Porter has been a stabilizing force at Bend Police,” King wrote in a text. “Employee satisfaction and morale in the department is higher than it’s been in years, thanks to his leadership. He leads his team with compassion and cares deeply about our community. He has led the department’s progress on community relationships. That all translates into great service locally, and national recognition for the way Bend Police does business. I will miss him here as our Chief.”

Porter said he decided in April 2018 he would retire that summer. But he held off when Larry Langston, former chief of Bend Fire & Rescue, announced his own retirement.

“It probably wasn’t in the best interest of the city to have the fire chief and the chief of police both retire very close together,” Porter said.

He informed King that summer and began telling “key individuals” in November.

The two biggest challenges of his tenure were a rocky transition from an outdated analog radio system to a digital one in 2018, and working with COCC on “de-policing” its campus police in the wake of the 2016 murder of COCC student Kaylee Sawyer.

Among the accomplishments Porter touted to the council are reducing downtown crime by 20% through enhanced patrols, and embedding a behavioral health specialist with officers responding to mental health calls.

Porter secured additional funding to hire new officers in the past few years, including an officer he watched grow up.

Karin Porter started with the department as a receptionist, before becoming a reserve officer and earning her associate and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice.

Still, Porter said it was “bittersweet” seeing his daughter become a police officer.

“You worry about what this job can do to people,” he said. “But then again, she’s got a heart for it and she worked hard.”