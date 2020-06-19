The five finalists for the job of Bend Police chief made their cases to community leaders at an online forum Thursday night, and across the board, they said they have a lot to learn.
“This horrible, incomprehensible killing of George Floyd has brought us to a place where we have to address the issue of racial equity,” said chief candidate Paul Kansky, deputy chief of Bend Police Department, referring to the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
For two hours over video chat, the candidates discussed relocating homeless camps at Juniper Ridge, diversifying the police department's Community Advisory Committee and lowering the rate of force used in arrests.
The men are competing for the opportunity to replace outgoing Chief Jim Porter, whose progressive reforms have been credited with improving morale and lowering instances of force.
Though the city is seeking input from community members, Bend Police staff and the Bend City Council, the hiring decision will ultimately be made by Bend City Manager Eric King.
The candidates, all white, each discussed the idea of racial privilege in their 10-minute opening remarks.
Capt. Nick Parker, who oversees the Bend Police patrol division, discussed a human sexuality course he took three years ago at Portland State University. He said learning about the challenges transgender people experience in finding medical care caused him to consider “things I’ve taken for granted.”
“It really got me thinking about my privilege I experience as a white male in Bend, Oregon, and especially, as a police officer,” he said.
The candidates were asked about recruiting and hiring diverse candidates.
Bend Police Lt. Brian Beekman discussed a shooting three months ago at a family gathering in Bend. The four victims — none of whom was physically injured — were all Spanish speakers. With no Spanish-speaking officers on duty at the time, the incident exposed the need for a diverse police force in Bend, Beekman said.
“It shows why we need to recruit better, why we need to involve more people of color in the department and also have those language skills,” he said. “I walked away from the call going, How can we get better?”
The candidates discussed their personal connections to the issues. Parker spoke of his sister, who has a history of mental illness and who was forcibly taken into protective custody by police.
“In the future, I want to have a different system in place so we could have avoided that force,” he said. “How do we reduce our law enforcement response on mental health calls?”
Kansky — the department's second-in-command — talked about a homeless young Black woman he met on duty outside a grocery store and whom he referred to the department’s Community Engagement Program.
Over the past six months, Kansky has helped her with food and other basic needs, he said.
“This isn’t to say, ‘Good job, Paul,'" he said. “I got way more privilege in that situation than she will ever have, or she will ever know.”
Mike Krantz, the administrative chief at the Portland Police Bureau, discussed community engagement initiatives at the bureau where he’s worked for 27 years.
Last year, Krantz helped form the bureau’s Latino Advisory Council, which was done in response to public concerns that the bureau would start enforcing immigration laws. He said he wishes the bureau had formed the council earlier, rather than waiting for a “moment of crisis.”
“What you need to do is build the trust bank up when there isn’t a crisis so when there is a crisis, which undoubtedly there will be, you have the ability to go to the people who engage with you and you’re able to discuss these issues and come up with better solutions,” he said.
Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando, who helped write his department’s implicit bias training, also favors the idea of a “community bank account,” where every encounter officers have with the public can be viewed as “deposits,” or positive experiences, or “withdrawals,” for negative ones.
“Procedural justice really just deals with how we as police can increase our legitimacy in the eyes of the community just by the way we treat people,” he said. “It’s pretty much common sense.”
