A former Bend Police officer accused of using improper procedure when he booked a homeless man into the county jail is now being investigated by the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
The office is reviewing a June 2021 incident involving Peter Enna, who resigned as an officer in May.
According to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, the Enna investigation involves the way Enna booked a homeless man into the Deschutes County jail.
Hummel did not provide the name of the homeless man.
Reached by phone, Enna confirmed he still owns a home in the Bend area, and said he and his family are currently traveling.
He declined to comment on the allegations.
"Sorry, it's not really my personality (to not comment), but it's what everyone is telling me to do," Enna said. "Right now I need to focus on myself and my family."
Hummel said he will conclude his investigation by the end of the month. A Bend Police internal investigation also has concluded, though Police Chief Mike Krantz declined to provide The Bulletin with a copy, citing an exception to public records law.
He also declined to discuss the Enna case.
"The chief is not able to speak about personnel matters," said department spokeswoman Sheila Miller.
Enna was hired in 2014 at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and he started at the Bend Police Department two years later.
On Oct. 21, Enna made the news when the district attorney's office announced it was charging Bend Police officer Kevin Uballez with crimes after two colleagues reported to supervisors that in June, Uballez allegedly used excessive force on an arrestee.
Enna was one of the two whistle-blowing officers. Hummel praised Enna and fellow officer Martin Tabaco with breaking the "blue wall of silence," calling them the “embodiment of what it means to be a law enforcement officer.”
Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.
