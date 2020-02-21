A Bend Police officer has filed to run against Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson in the next election.
Scott Schaier turned in election paperwork Friday morning, Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship confirmed. Schaier declined to comment Friday.
Schaier was hired as a Bend Police officer in 2013. He's currently assigned as a school resource officer.
Schaier gained public attention when he shot and killed Michael T. Jacques, a 31-year-old Bend resident, on Dec. 23, 2016, after pulling him over in downtown Bend because he was said to be driving erratically. An Oregon Department of Justice investigation concluded there wasn’t sufficient evidence to find Schaier criminally liable, however.
Nelson was appointed sheriff in 2015. He won a full term in 2016.
If no one else files to run, Nelson and Schaier will go head-to-head in the May primary election. If more candidates enter the race, the contest will be settled in the November general election.
