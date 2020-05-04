Downtown Bend nightclub Se7en is the subject of a $1 million lawsuit brought by a man stabbed outside the bar in May 2018.
The suit, filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, alleges the club’s bouncers did nothing as a bar patron was attacked outside the bar and stabbed four times.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the club's part for creating a violent atmosphere.
"SE7EN’s establishment at 1033 NW Bond Street had a history of physical altercations and criminal conduct resulting in physical injury to its invitees," states the complaint filed by Bend attorney Brigid Turner.
Se7en’s co-owner, Brian Timme, said the incident took place across the street from the bar.
"I haven't seen the lawsuit so I can't really comment," he said.
The suit was filed by Canby man Antonio Zuniga, who received serious injuries to his chest, upper arm and side as a result of the attack.
Also named in the complaint are three Central Oregon men who were convicted in late 2018: Isaias Gutierrez-Parra of Culver, Edgar Ramirez of Madras and Omar Arambula of Madras.
According to the complaint, Zuniga and friends were socializing at the bar around 1 a.m., May 5, 2018. The three co-defendants entered and the suit states it was obvious to the bouncer they were intoxicated and disorderly. A bouncer was attempting to get the group to leave when Zuniga walked over “in an effort to de-escalate the situation.”
Outside the bar, Arambula pulled out a knife and stabbed Zuniga four times.
The complaint states Se7en’s security staff witnessed the physical altercation and failed to protect Antonio Zuniga. After Zuniga was stabbed the first time, a bouncer walked back inside, and the men ran off.
Police sought the public’s help identifying the men and released pictures from surveillance video. Police received numerous tips and four days later, Ramirez and Gutierrez-Parra were arrested in Prineville. Arambula was arrested shortly after.
In December 2018, the three were convicted in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Gutierrez-Parra and Ramirez pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and were sentenced to three years supervised probation.
Arambula pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and attempted murder, for which he was given three years in prison.
