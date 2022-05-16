The 28-year veteran of the Lebanon Fire Department said he's in the process of purchasing a home in Deschutes County, and he expects his wife and two daughters to join him in Bend by mid-July.
As Bend's chief fire marshal, Bolen will supervise five to six deputy fire marshals who perform primarily three functions: code inspection, public education and fire investigation.
Bolen is a member of the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Incident Management Team, which deploys to emergencies around the state for up to two weeks at a time. He was appointed to serve on the governor's Fire Service Policy Council, which develops state law for fire prevention. He's a past president of the Lebanon Professional Firefighters Union.
In addition, Bolen served 10 years on the Lebanon City Council, the last four as council president.
