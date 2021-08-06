Randall Richard Kilby will face two murder trials for the three deaths he's accused of causing.
Charged with of one of the more confounding crime sprees in recent Central Oregon history, Kilby, 36, appeared Friday in a Deschutes County Circuit courtroom to schedule trial dates in his two murder cases and set deadlines to file motions.
The state had earlier sought to consolidate the two cases, though it withdrew the motion prior to Friday's hearing.
First, starting April 5, Kilby is scheduled to be tried in the deaths of brothers-in-law Jeffrey Allen "Jeff" Taylor, 66, and Benjamin Harlin "Benny" Taylor, 69.
Kilby has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of both Jeff Taylor and Benny Taylor.
Then on June 1, Kilby is scheduled to be tried for second-degree murder in the death of Daphne Banks.
The defense had asked that the Banks trial be scheduled first, while the state asked to try the Taylor case first.
Banks was hospitalized with a serious head injury Christmas Day 2020 and placed on life support. Kilby, the only witness, told police Banks had fallen off a stool and hit her head in the home's detached garage. Officers doubted his story, and he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Banks but was released from custody before being charged.
Banks lingered on life support until her death Jan. 10, but, in a move that has brought much criticism to police and the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, Kilby was not taken into custody at the time, and his charge was not upgraded to murder.
Then on March 21, Kilby's mother, Darlene Allen, directed emergency personnel to the home she and Kilby shared with the Taylor men on Granite Drive in the Romaine Village subdivision on Bend's south end. Inside, police discovered the bloodied bodies of Taylor and Taylor. At least one of them had injuries from an ax, police have said.
Kilby was arrested nearby. and he reportedly provided police evidence to also arrest him for the alleged murder of Banks.
Kilby has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is represented by local attorneys Thomas J. Spear and Michelle McIver.
In court Friday, McIver said the court should expect to see motions from the defense seeking to suppress evidence. That evidence could include either physical evidence gathered through a police search of Kilby and his property, or statements Kilby made to officers at the time of his arrest.
"There is a lot of evidence that will overlap (both cases)," McIver said. "Some of that evidence will potentially not be admissible."
Kilby appeared in-person in court on Friday, having attended earlier hearings via video from the Deschutes County jail.
Laci Killian, one of Banks' two adult children, said she was not prepared to be in the same room as Kilby. She uttered an expletive at Kilby before leaving the courtroom mid-hearing.
In the courthouse lobby following the hearing, Killian yelled at Kilby as he was led past her by deputies, calling him a coward and a dog and telling him "you hit her with a hammer on Christmas Day." He didn't respond.
Waiting a year for Kilby's trial dates will be difficult, Killian said.
"It's all hard. Just seeing him now is so hard. I want to hurt him so bad."
