A Bend man arrested for burglary and weapons charges in February is now charged with attempted murder for firing a handgun at a relative.
Luis Fernando Almanza-Corona, 37, appeared Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to enter a plea of not guilty to numerous felony counts.
It’s alleged that on the night of Feb. 14, Almanza-Corona drove to the apartment of Jorge Cruz-Silva at a time Cruz-Silva’s wife and two children were inside, and fired a handgun at Cruz-Silva.
Almanza-Corona then fled in his red Dodge truck and within an hour was spotted and stopped by police, according to the Bend Police Department. He refused to surrender for several minutes as he talked with a police negotiator, but was eventually arrested. He has been an inmate of Deschutes County jail ever since.
Amanza-Corona is described as an extended relative of Cruz-Silva, 27. Almanza-Corona allegedly left his weapon at Cruz-Silva’s home in Golden Pines Apartments on NE Purcell Boulevard.
According to his indictment, Almanza-Corona allegedly point the gun in the direction of Cruz-Silva’s wife and children, 8 and 12.
A week after his arrest, a grand jury approved upgrading Almanza-Corona’s indictment to include attempted murder, as well as the crimes of burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.