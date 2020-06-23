A Bend man pleaded guilty to charges related to child porn possession Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Christopher C. Magno, 31, was served an indictment in October alleging nine counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, 11 of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one of luring a minor. Magno, who had no prior criminal record, was allowed to post bond and was ordered on house arrest while his case was adjudicated.
His case was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, he appeared by phone before Judge Alycia Sykora, who scheduled his sentencing hearing for July 20.
