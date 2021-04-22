A Bend man pleaded guilty Thursday for threatening to report a man to immigration authorities, and as part of a plea deal has has agreed to serve probation and community service, along with fulfilling other conditions.
A judge will decide whether to go along with the deal worked out by prosecutors and Thomas George Schlossmacher, 61.
Schlossmacher pleaded guilty to one count of felony extortion in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 11.
The case arose out of a business dispute between Schlossmacher and Cuahtemoc Cardona, who performed landscaping work for him in summer 2020, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office. As partial payment for the work, Schlossmacher gave Cardona his pickup truck. There was a disagreement about the final $1,500 payment, which led Schlossmacher to text Cardona a threat to "turn you and your family into INS authorities for deportations, your choice," according to the district attorney's office.
Cardona is lawfully a resident of the United States, according to the DA's office.
According to a plea petition filed in circuit court, Schlossmacher has agreed to serve three years probation, 100 hours community service, pay $1,500 to Cardona, remove the lien on Cardona's vehicle and write him a letter of apology.
He had no prior convictions.
