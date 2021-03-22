The man Bend police arrested Sunday in connection with a suspected double homicide is the same man alleged to have caused a woman's death in an attack Christmas Day.
Randall Richard Kilby, 35, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of murder, District Attorney John Hummel confirmed Monday.
Hummel has a press conference to discuss Kilby's case scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Bend Police officers were called to suspicious circumstances at a home in Romaine Village subdivision in southwest Bend. Inside the manufactured home officers found two bodies.
Later that afternoon, police announced they'd arrested a male suspect in his mid-30s though they did not identify him.
Sunday night, Kilby appeared in the roster of Deschutes County jail inmates as in custody on suspicion of murder.
The two victims have also not been identified.
Kilby was arrested Christmas Day after Daphne Banks was sent to the emergency room at St. Charles Bend with a serious head injury. Kilby told police she had fallen and hit her head but police and medical professionals did not believe his story.
He was arrested that day on second-degree assault and other charges.
Banks was in a coma for several weeks and died in January after being taken off life support.
At the time of the alleged double homicide, Kilby was out of jail on pre-trial release for the alleged assault on Banks, though he had not been charged with homicide.
Neighbors in Romaine Village stood outside their homes Sunday and discussed the heavy police presence, which lasted throughout the day. Police asked those interviewed to not discuss the matter, though residents said the neighborhood is typically quiet.
This article will be updated.
