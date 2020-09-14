A Bend man is in jail facing Measure 11 charges after allegedly assaulting his wife and another man with a staple hammer.
Justen Ron Cardin, 43, is accused of seven criminal counts for an alleged 10-minute assault that left a man with 12 facial fractures, according to an affidavit recently unsealed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Measure 11 is an Oregon law requiring lengthy prison sentences for certain violent crimes.
Cardin and his wife of 13 years, Cecilea Cardin, are in the process of separating. In July, he moved out of their family home on Ladera Road, according to court documents.
Around 11 p.m. Sept. 1, Cecilea Cardin called 911 to say she and her boyfriend had been injured in her home by her estranged husband. Officers arrived to find Cecilea Cardin and Matthew Richards both with cuts on their bodies and he with a “thoroughly” swollen face, according to court documents. He was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend.
Officers located Justen Cardin at his sister’s house outside town and questioned him. He told police he’d visited his home earlier that day to see his kids and noticed a ladder leaned against the house below the master bedroom window. He surmised his wife was having someone over to the house out of view of their children.
Cardin returned around 10 p.m. and “hid in the shadows,” he told police. After a few minutes, he watched an unknown man climb into the bedroom.
Cardin told police he took about 15-20 minutes “deciding what to do” before retrieving his staple hammer from the garage. The tool is swung like a hammer and drives a staple into the surface it strikes with each swing.
Cardin walked through the home to the master bedroom, where he heard his wife and another man, Matthew Richards, according to court documents.
Cardin entered the bedroom and told Richards to leave.
Richards reportedly approached and Cardin struck him across the face with the staple hammer, knocking him to the ground, police said.
Cardin covered him and began punching, hitting Richards each time he tried to get up, according to court documents. During the beating, Cecilea Cardin attempted to defend Richards, but Justen Cardin allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her onto the bed.
“After about 10 minutes of hitting the male in the face, Cecilea pulled a handgun and pointed it at him,” the court document states.
Justen Cardin reportedly called his wife an expletive and left the house.
He later admitted he went “way overboard” in the attack, police say.
“Justen stated he knew he ‘really f----d up’ and should have simply left,” Bend Det. Whitney Dickson wrote in a court document.
Cecilea Carden had difficulty telling police how many times her husband hit her. She reportedly had strangulation marks around her neck and a "hole" in her lip. A yellow staple hammer was collected as evidence with long blonde hairs stuck to it. Cecilea Cardin told police her husband had never hit her before that night.
At the hospital, Richards’ eyes were swollen shut and he had difficulty communicating beyond grunting.
A nurse reportedly told police Richards had 12 facial fractures in total, including to his orbital bone, cheek, sinuses, sinus roof, and he suffered a deep laceration above his eye.
Justen Cardin was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County jail, where he remains. He’s charged with first-degree assault for attacking Richards with a dangerous weapon, a staple hammer . He’s further charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and menacing.
