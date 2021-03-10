A Bend man received 25 months in prison and two years post-prison supervision for trying to induce a police officer posing online as a minor into sex.
Christopher Justyn McCrea, 29, appeared Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court for sentencing in two criminal cases. In both, he pleaded guilty to one count of luring a minor. In exchange, eight other felony charges were dropped from his indictments.
The exchanges with the undercover officer occurred in April, and he was arrested that month by Redmond Police.
In addition to incarceration, Judge Alison Emerson ordered McCrea to register as a sex offender and have no contact with minor girls.
