A Bend man accused of sexually abusing two children younger than 10 in separate incidents avoided incarceration in part due to blindness and a developmental disability.
Housebound and with no access to children, Alan Walter Ford presents a very low risk of re-offense, according to the judge who approved Ford's plea deal Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
"Now, this does very little for (the victims), and it does not change the impact or the terror they suffered," said Judge Wells Ashby.
Ford pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree sex abuse, for interactions with a 7-year-old girl in 2011, and a 9-year-old girl in 2014. In both cases, the victims were friends with Ford's daughter and stayed overnight at his house on Black Ridge Lane. In both cases, he was accused of taking the victims aside in private, speaking to them about their bodies and sex, removing their clothes and touching them inappropriately, according to court documents. Charges of first-degree sex abuse were dropped as part of the plea deal.
The first victim confided the abuse to her mother two years later, around 2012, and they went to police.
But Ford wasn't arrested until after the second victim came forward with a similar story of abuse at Ford's hands.
"She was writing a school assignment, writing about her life and one of the chapters was about the abuse she suffered," said prosecutor Stacy Neil.
Under the terms of a plea deal, Ford must serve five years probation, register as a sex offender and have no contact with his victims or any children.
Ford has a prior conviction for a sex offense from 2005, though his victim in that case was an adult. In 2008, he successfully petitioned the court to be removed from the sex offender registry.
"While I know it's incredibly difficult for both victims, because regardless at what level of development he displays, he was someone they saw as an authority figure, and to them, the abuse they suffered is very real, Neil said.
Ford declined to speak in court.
He was represented by defense attorney Todd Grover.
"Mr. Ford and I have discussed that his job going forward is going to be to work hand-in-glove with his probation officer and his treatment provider to make sure that his probation and his sex offender treatment go smoothly," Grover said.
The mother of the first victim also spoke in court, about what the past 10 years have felt like for her daughter.
"My child is 16 now, and she continues to suffer from nightmares," the mother said. "She has extreme anxiety, including on-going irrational fears. Sometimes waiting alone in the car while I run into the store is too much for her."
After the hearing, the mother told The Bulletin her daughter was primarily concerned that Ford admit his guilt, and that he not be allowed to hurt children again. Because the plea deal includes sex offender registration and prohibitions against contacting children, she did not formally oppose the plea deal, the mother said.
