A Bend man who preyed on local girls through a fake Facebook profile will serve 33 years in prison after a plea agreement he reached with prosecutors Monday.
Keith Laurens James Fyten, 43, could still face federal charges, though he will be 74 when he becomes eligible for release, under the terms of a plea agreement accepted Monday morning in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
From 2009 until 2019, Fyten posed on social media as "David Brown," a wealthy Bend-area student who'd inherited a house from his grandparents, according to records in the case. Police say through the fake profile, he was in contact with more than 2,400 people, nearly all female, a number of whom he coaxed into sending him pornographic photos and videos.
On Monday, Fyten appeared by video in Deschutes County Circuit Court to enter a plea of guilty to nine criminal counts, eight of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and one of luring a minor. A plea petition filed with the court outlines a series of consecutive prison sentences totaling 33 years.
District Attorney John Hummel said afterward, "Justice is done."
"The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the FBI conducted a spectacular investigation," Hummel said.
That investigation began in late 2018 as Fyten lived in the Netherlands. He was arrested in November 2019 by customs officials at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on his way to visit family in Oregon. At O'Hare, police seized Fyten's suitcase and backpack. Evidence collected from his laptop through a search warrant formed the basis of the state's case.
According to the search warrant request, Fyten typically asked a girl's age early on in their correspondence, and the vast majority of his conversations with young people were sexual in nature, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Detective Kyle Kalmbach, one of the investigators to review more than 160,000 pages of information turned over for the investigation by Facebook.
"He used (various) techniques such as the need for money, bribes, job offers, friendship, security, love, trust, sex and even blackmail to have the females send pictures of them nude," Kalmbach wrote.
Fyten was charged by secret indictment in January 2020. Though he's said to have victims outside Deschutes County, the local district attorney's office charged him with 95 criminal counts, representing 13 alleged victims in Deschutes County.
Prior to living in Europe, he was a Bend resident and worked for Deschutes Brewery.
