The Bend man who recorded himself sexually abusing a young relative so he could later critique her performance received a 30-year prison sentence Tuesday at an emotional hearing in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Brian Mark Dever, 52, was arrested in July 2018 when his 15-year-old victim escaped their house during an attack and ran for help. She’d later describe years of sexual abuse at his hands.
In a courtroom empty except for his victim and several of her supporters, Dever pleaded guilty to 12 felonies, including rape, assault, encouraging child sex abuse and invasion of privacy.
"I'm sorry to my family and those who cared about me," he said in a brief statement. "I deserve the punishment I'm getting and more."
The case took more than two years to adjudicate due to the number and complexity of charges and the fact Dever changed lawyers several times.
“Your honor, this case has been pending for some time," said Matt Nelson, a prosecutor with the Deschutes County District Attorney's office. "It’s the product of a lot of negotiations but we’re finally here."
The case began July, 11, 2018, when the victim showed up at a neighbor’s front door crying and covered in blood. At the house lived the girl’s best friend and the friend’s parents, both law enforcement officers.
The victim told them Dever had tried to take off her pants to have sex and when she’d resisted, he’d punched her in the face. She went into a bathroom, broke out the window and ran to her friend's home.
The best friend’s mother spoke at the sentencing and said signs of the abusive relationship are clear in retrospect. The victim never seemed to want to go back to her house, and always wanted other people to come along when she went anywhere with Dever. She’d started wearing skimpy clothes, which they later learned were purchased by Dever.
Dever had moved in with the victim and her family two years earlier. After he started abusing the victim, he installed cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
Before he was arrested, detectives observed Dever walking back and forth to a barn near his house. They later found in the barn a bag containing electronic equipment and in it were found numerous recordings of Dever engaging in sex acts with the victim, as well as videos of her friends he’d surreptitiously recorded in the bathroom.
When it came time Tuesday for the girl to give a statement, she leaned her back against a courtroom wall and spoke without notes.
She said she hasn't returned home since turning him in, as he abused her in every room of the house. She said she regularly wakes from night terrors screaming and crying. She can't listen to classic rock songs or eat fast food — two things Dever loves — without thinking of him, and those things are hard to avoid.
