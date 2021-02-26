A Bend man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempting to lure an undercover police officer posing as the mother of a fictitious 11-year-old and for also possessing thousands of images of child pornography.
The case of Donal C. Stevenson began with a detective in Kentucky, and ultimately led to the arrest of a Missouri couple and the removal of their child by protective services.
Stevenson, 45, appeared Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where prosecutor Brooks McClain read aloud the case’s lengthy fact pattern.
In April 2019, a detective with the Kentucky Department of Justice contacted Oregon State Police to say she had begun an investigation into a Bend man while working undercover on the anonymous messaging app Whisper. She’d been posing as a 31-year-old single mother of an 11-year girl.
“If you don’t like my rules then don’t bother chatting,” read the fictitious woman’s initial Whisper post.
Stevenson had reached out, inquiring about the child and the woman’s “rules.” Over the next few weeks, he and the detective communicated fairly regularly, McClain said.
“They very quickly turned into communications that were very sexual in nature,” McClain said. “And the sexual intent was directed at the 11-year-old child.”
Stevenson eventually provided the undercover officer with advice on how to groom the fictitious mother’s daughter for sexual contact with an adult. He sent her videos showing prepubescent girls being sexually abused by adult men.
The detective told Stevenson she was also responsible for a 2-year-old niece, and he expressed an interest in sexual intercourse with this child, as well.
He used a fake name in the chats but sent the detective a real photo of himself and his actual phone number.
OSP detectives connected the phone number and photo to Stevenson, a registered sex offender and Taco Bell employee living with his mother in Bend.
Law enforcement officers next arranged a meet-up in Deschutes County between Stevenson and the fictitious woman. On the appointed day, May, 13, 2019, OSP detectives tailed him to the Chalet motel, noting stops along the way at a Dollar Tree and the Imagine That adult store. When police later searched his vehicle, they found newly purchased children’s toys from Dollar Tree and sex toys from Imagine That.
On Stevenson’s digital devices, police located thousands of images and videos of children in pornographic displays. OSP detectives pulled several photos from March of that year that contained embedded GPS coordinates.
As a result, OSP contacted law enforcement officers in Missouri, who responded to the home of a couple there, placed a child in protective custody and charged the parents for the creation of those pornographic images.
Stevenson was charged with 30 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and one count each of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, first-degree rape and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
He pleaded guilty earlier this month to six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and one of online sexual corruption of a child and one of attempted child sex abuse.
