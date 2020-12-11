A Bend man with a long history of criminal convictions will serve more than two years in prison after spitting on a police officer and telling him he was infected with COVID-19.
Daniel Ray Stubblefield, 36, was sentenced in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Thursday for aggravated harassment and menacing.
As part of his plea deal, three other pending cases against him were dismissed.
Stubblefield is diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggles with alcohol addiction, he told the court. The recent cases allege, among other charges, assaulting police officers, punching and biting his brother, screaming at and frightening his sister and refusing to leave his family’s house after arriving there uninvited.
“The victims were terrified of the defendant because of his mental illness and because he threatened to kill them,” said prosecutor Brittany Ann Haver.
On March 23, police responded to a report that Stubblefield was intoxicated and assaulting someone. Though the alleged victim did not opt to pursue charges, Stubblefield had two warrants for his arrest so Bend officer Cade Liverman placed him in custody in the back of his patrol car, according to police.
Stubblefield told Liverman he was positive for COVID-19 and coughed loudly and repeatedly, blowing his breath on the officer and, on four occasions, spat on his face, Haver said.
Liverman later tested negative for COVID-19.
In previous cases, the state has sought a treatment route for Stubblefield, but this time, he opted to go to prison.
Stubblefield has 28 prior criminal convictions.
“I commend him for his realization and for wanting to take accountability and move forward,” Haver said. “At this point, prison is pretty much the only potentially effective option to keep him clean and the community safe.”
Between several of his recent arrests, Stubblefield stayed at Sage View Psychiatric Center at St. Charles Bend, the only inpatient psychiatric facility east of the Cascades. For a time, medication and inpatient treatment were successful, his lawyer, Michelle McIver, said. But after completing a 90-day treatment program in Portland, he returned to Bend and was again in and out of detox.
“He’s just a totally different person when he’s not medicated and consuming alcohol,” McIver said. “I think he knows what he needs to do. Hopefully he is able to step out of prison on the right foot.”
Stubblefield told Judge Alison Emerson it’s painful knowing he’s victimized police officers and members of his family, because they’re people he respects when he’s sober.
“I’m very embarrassed by all of this,” he said. “I ask that you please don’t judge me solely on my symptoms, which are, obviously, on display in these cases. Most of the time I can’t even remember these things when I’m told that I’ve done; I just wake up in jail. I’ve been trying very hard to beat this addiction. I’m sorry to all that I’ve hurt.”
Judge Emerson wished him good luck in prison.
”Hopefully there will be some changes that come about, because I think there is redemption on the other side,” she said.
(1) comment
Hope he has a nice 2 year vacation with Bubba, his new best friend.
