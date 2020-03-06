A Bend man now in jail faces a lifetime in prison in two shocking cases.
In the more serious case, Brenton Daniel Schaumann, 30, is accused of raping a young family member numerous times over a five-year period.
In the other, Schaumann is accused of breaking into a couple’s home last month in southwest Bend, trashing it and viewing child porn on the family laptop computer.
Schaumman was scheduled to be arraigned in both cases Friday afternoon in Deschutes County Circuit Court, but he refused to leave his jail cell.
“He’s refused to do pretty much anything, basically, since he got here,” a Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputy told Judge Ray Crutchley via video feed from the county jail.
Schaumann was assigned a court-appointed attorney and given a new arraignment date next week. His bond is still set at $750,000, though Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steiner said the state will ask for $1.5 million in light of new charges contained in a 32-count indictment approved by a grand jury March 2.
The indictment includes multiple Jessica’s Law charges against Schaumann, each carrying a 25-year presumptive prison sentence.
Schaumann is accused of numerous sex crimes against a young family member between July 2014 and May 2019.
Oregon’s Jessica’s Law mandates 25-year minimum sentences when a person older than 18 sexually abuses a child 12 or younger.
District Attorney John Hummel told The Bulletin that while Schaumann doesn’t face a sentence called “life,” the total amount of time he faces in prison “exceeds his life expectancy.”
In Schaumann’s other case, he’s accused of an extreme violation of a different kind. The arrest is detailed in a newly released search warrant request filed in circuit court by Bend Police.
On Feb. 13, Bend residents David and Michele Hegelmeyer left for a weekend trip to the Oregon Coast. It was a somber occasion for them. They stayed in Pacific City memorializing their son, Zachary, who died surfing in Indonesia in 2018.
When the couple returned home Feb. 15 — the second anniversary of Zachary’s death — the couple could tell something was “off” as soon as their garage door rolled open: the bicycles had been moved from one side of the room to the other.
What they found inside the home was far worse.
Insulation from the home’s attic “everywhere,” in nearly every room. Sheets on a guest bed were disturbed, as if someone had slept in the bed. There was water present in the shower and outside, the hot tub had clearly been tampered with. Belongings had been moved around the home in a “seemingly random manner.” The front door was left unlocked. A laptop was moved from downstairs to upstairs.
Outside, a gutter on the second story was bent downward, as if someone had used it to climb onto the roof.
It became apparent to the couple someone had entered their house through a vent on the roof, and then through a closet in the master bedroom.
A number of items were missing, as well, including a $5,000 Martin guitar, diamond rings, a diamond tennis bracelet and a small clock purchased at Pottery Barn.
After police left, the couple turned on their Apple laptop and made another disturbing discovery. The search history from the couple’s time on the coast included the term “pre-teen hardcore porn.”
Later that night, David Hegelmeyer called 911. He said the man who’d broken into his home was back and attempting to re-enter his home through the front door. Hegelmeyer grabbed his rifle. Nearly every on-duty Bend Police officer responded to the scene.
Schaumann was taken into custody at gunpoint about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 16 outside the Hegelmeyer’s home. His backpack was cut off of him, and he was patted down while still on the ground. Inside the bag was a half-drunk bottle of wine and items missing from the Hegelmeyer household, including the clock from Pottery Barn.
David Hegelmeyer spoke to The Bulletin and said that since the break-in, he and his wife have purchased a more robust home security system — cameras around the interior and exterior and a doorbell camera. They’ve canceled an upcoming trip for Michele’s birthday because they don’t feel ready to leave their house, said Hagelmeyer, 56.
The couple suspects Schaumann was not alone in their home, though he was the only one caught.
“They went through every room; they went through all of our stuff,” Hegelmeyer said. “It was an extreme violation.”
Schaumann is accused of first-degree burglary, aggravated first-degree theft, resisting arrest and attempted first-degree burglary.
