A Bend man was arrested for DUII and other charges after allegedly crashing into a utility pole on NW Newport Avenue and knocking out power for some Pacific Power customers.
Around 1:07 a.m., Darin S. Marsden, 39, reportedly drove a white pickup truck off the road near NW 3rd Street, Bend Police said in a statement. Damage to the pole and utilities was “significant,” police said. Marsden allegedly ran off. He was contacted by responding officers about five blocks away and arrested.
Marsden faces DUII, reckless driving and hit and run charges, police said.
