A Bend man has been charged with extortion for threatening to report a legal U.S. resident to federal immigration authorities.
Thomas Schlossmacher, 61, was sent a letter Wednesday informing him of the charge now pending in Deschutes County Circuit Court, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
In summer 2020, Schlossmacher got into a business dispute with a Redmond man, Cuauhtemoc Cardona, who had performed landscape work for Schlossmacher, Hummel told The Bulletin. As partial payment for the landscaping, Schlossmacher gave Cardona his pickup.
The two differed over the details of the final payment, leading Schlossmacher to allegedly send the following text to Cardona, according to a press release sent by Hummel.
“You need to respond to me, you owe me 1500.00 for the truck, then you can get the title, if no response, I will file a complaint with the small claims in Deschutes County to get my monies and turn you and your family into INS for deportations, your choice,” the text reads.
Cardona is a legal U.S. resident, Hummel said.
When interviewed by police, Schlossmacher reportedly said he “kinda felt” Cardona was in the country illegally and had wanted to scare him with the text, Hummel said.
This week’s charge was enabled by a legislative change in 2016. The extortion statute was amended that year to make it unlawful to threaten to report someone’s suspected immigration status to law enforcement in order to compel them to do something.
“We’ve come a long way in Deschutes County toward being a fully welcoming community, and we have much work to do,” Hummel said in his release. “Holding people accountable who violate the law based on their animus toward others is a small and necessary step in the process.”
Schlossmacher is scheduled to be arraigned March 18. Schlossmacher did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
