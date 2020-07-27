A Bend restaurant customer is facing charges after allegedly harassing and shoving a food delivery driver because of his race.
Jeremiah McBride, 35, was at the bar of Red Robin in the Old Mill district when he reportedly called a DoorDash driver the N-word, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who on Monday released a statement about the June 28 incident.
Billal Ahmedin had gone to the restaurant to pick up a food order, but McBride reportedly confronted him, not believing he was a delivery driver. Ahmedin walked outside to his car and McBride followed him. When Ahmedin began driving off, McBride allegedly kicked his car and damaged it. Ahmedin stopped and got out, and McBride reportedly shouted at him and shoved him, Hummel said.
Several witnesses provided statements to police.
Hummel charged McBride with second-degree bias crime, the second person to be so charged in Deschutes County since the law’s definition was expanded in January. McBride was also charged with harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.
“Oregon’s bias crime law exists for situations exactly like this,” Hummel wrote. “A shove is more than a shove when a person is shoved because of the color of their skin.”
Hummel said Ahmedin is a valued member of the community who was saving money to open an Ethiopian food truck.
McBride is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 25 in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
